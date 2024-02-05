Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The news came via a statement from Buckingham Palace.

It read: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

First Minister Michelle O'Neill (left) and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly

His Majesty was enthroned last May 6, having automatically become King upon his mother’s death on September 8, 2022.

He is aged 75.

Among the reactions so far in Northern Ireland are the following:

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson:

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort greet wellwishers as they arrive at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast on September 13, 2022, during his visit to Northern Ireland

"Sending His Majesty the King every good wish as he commences his treatment. We pray for a full and speedy recovery.”

First Minister Michelle O’Neill:

“I am very sorry to hear of King Charles illness and I want to wish him well for his treatment and a full and speedy recovery.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly:

“I would like to wish His Majesty, King Charles all the the very best for his treatment. I, like many people throughout Northern Ireland, will keep him and his family in my prayers.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie:

“On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party, I wish to offer our heart-felt wishes to His Majesty the King, on the shocking news of his cancer diagnosis.

“This is unfortunately a reality many families, right across these islands, face day and daily.

“I know that people across Northern Ireland, and indeed the world will be holding him and the Royal family in their thoughts and prayers during this very worrying time for them all.

“As a nation we join together to wish His Majesty a speedy recovery and a return to full health.”

TUV leader Jim Allister:

“We in TUV are saddened to hear of His Majesty’s diagnosis. We trust His treatment will be successful and that He will know a full and speedy recovery. His Majesty will be in the thoughts and prayers of many across Northern Ireland this evening.”

Alliance leader Naomi Long:

“Thoughts with King Charles and the Royal Family, as they begin to come to terms with his cancer diagnosis.

“Wishing him all the very best for the journey ahead and I hope and trust that his treatment is successful and he is soon restored to full health.”

Alliance deputy Stephen Farry:

"Best wishes to King Charles and the rest of the Royal Family at this difficult time. They are sharing a battle and journey that so many families go through. Hoping for a full recovery.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood:

“Very sorry to hear that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer. It’s the kind of news that people and families dread getting.

"Thoughts are with him and his own family at what must be a difficult and distressing time. We hope he makes a full recovery.”

Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh John McDowell:

“I was saddened to learn of the King’s diagnosis of cancer and ask that the King and his family should be remembered in public prayer and in our private devotions at what will be an anxious time for many people.

"The words ‘Long live the King’ are no empty formula or weary cliché, but are an expression of the heartfelt desire of many people across these islands and far beyond.”

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland:

"The thoughts and prayers of the Grand Master and Brethren of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland are with His Majesty King Charles III and his family at this time.

“All members of the Orange Family are encouraged to remember The King in prayer.”