Sinn Fein minister expresses hopes of ‘unlocking’ funding amid sports controversy

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey. Photo: George Sweeney

The Sinn Fein Communities Minister made the promise amid an ongoing controversy after she announced that she was unable to progress a £36.2 million programme to redevelop local sub-regional football stadia due to the absence of a functioning executive.

In recent days she has batted away accusations of sectarianism, after the DUP heavily criticised a decision to halt the scheme while continuing the redevelopment of the GAA’s Casement Park.

Ms Hargey told the BBC on Thursday that she would be writing to her fellow ministers to see if the funding could be released, despite the absence of a fully functioning Northern Ireland Executive.

“The money’s there, the money’s on the table. We need to find a way of unlocking that money without the Executive,” she said.

Ms Hargey has claimed that while the funding has been secured for the initiative, the approval of the wider Executive is required before it can progress to allocating funding for projects at specific grounds.

Ms Hargey has blamed the DUP for the situation, claiming the party’s decision to pull Paul Givan out of the first minister’s role meant the stadia programme had to be placed on hold until a functioning administration is back in place.

The DUP has disputed this position and contrasted it with the minister’s insistence that the redevelopment of the GAA’s Casement Park in west Belfast can continue despite the Stormont crisis.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the Department for Communities said: “The Minster has been clear that the 36.2m to regenerate stadiums is ring fenced.

“The Minister is absolutely committed to delivering this investment to support clubs and build first class facilities.

“It is well known that options for the future of the sub regional stadia programme requires Executive approval.

“The collapse of the Executive is preventing the regeneration of local stadiums.

“The Minister is exploring all options available in the current situation.

“Today the Minister held a meeting with representatives of the IFA and NIFL and agreed to work together to progress this project to the next stage.”

In a statement released following that meeting with the Irish Football Association and the Northern Ireland Football League, Ms Hargey said that she had welcomed the chance to “reaffirm my commitment and intention to deliver this much needed scheme”.

She said that she had told the two footballing bodies that she would work with them to “progress this project to the next stage”.

Following that meeting, Northern Ireland Football League boss Gerard Lawlor said: “We held an open and frank discussion and we received assurances: the programme will proceed as planned, acknowledgment that an increase on the 36m is required and is being sought, and the programme remains a flagship project for the Executive.

“Communication is key in the delivery of this programme going forward and I hope to see it delivered in a timely manner,” he said.

The DUP has sought to portray the comments of Ms Hargey as a u-turn.

The party’s deputy leader accused Ms Hargey of attempting to “play sectarian politics” with the issue.

“The Minister has had two years to deliver the funding.

“Indeed, last September she told us it was just weeks away,” Paula Bradley said.