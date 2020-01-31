Sinn Fein slammed over ‘completely ludicrous’ Belfast Zoo closure motion

An SDLP councillor has said Sinn Fein’s motion to close Belfast Zoo “puts endangered species and jobs at risk”.

The motion, which will be brought to council chambers by Sinn Fein’s Castle councillor Conor Maskey, declares the caging of animals is “unethical and wrong”.

Mr Maskey claimed that Belfast ratepayers subsidise the zoo by around £2.5m a year which he said could be used for “far more worthy and much-needed regeneration projects”.

The party has proposed a five-year transition period to return animals to their natural habitat, retain an on-site conservation programme for animals suited to the area and ensure all employees are given the opportunity to retain employment within Belfast City Council.

But SDLP Castle councillor Carl Whyte expressed shock at the proposals as he said zoo staff were not consulted and animal’s welfare could be put at risk.

“The proposal that endangered species, who have rarely or never lived in the wild, can be returned to their ‘natural habitat’ is completely ludicrous,” he said

“Belfast Zoo is home to Barbary Lions, a species that is now extinct in the wild so it would be impossible to return these animals to any natural habitat.

“The zoo also is home to some animals who have been rescued from circuses after ill-treatment. Would this proposal see these animals returned to a circus or the wild? Either would be hugely damaging to their welfare.”

Mr Whyte also said that national and international breeding programmes have contacted the council to express their alarm.

He acknowledged that the current zoo, constructed in 1974, “requires investment, which can see it once again become a huge tourist attraction”.

He added: “Dublin Zoo is only slightly bigger then Belfast Zoo and attracts over 1 million visitors per year. We can have a similar attraction here with proper planning and investment.”

Mr Whyte said he would be meeting with council officials to discuss how to safeguard the zoo and restore Floral Hall, a derelict entertainment venue, on its grounds.