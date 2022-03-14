Speaker of the NI Assembly Alex Maskey has originally been due to preside over the tree planting event but, following a positive test for Covid-19 he had to pull out.

Sinn Fein did however have MLA John O’Dowd in attendance to take part in the ceremony.

In the speaker’s absence, DUP’s William Humphrey, chairman of the Assembly’s Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Branch, opened the event and UUP’s Robbie Butler spoke on behalf of the Assembly Commission.

Chairman of the Northern Ireland Assembly Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Branch William Humphrey and Northern Ireland Assembly Commission Member Robbie Butler at the tree planting event at Stormont. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

They were joined by members of the CPA Branch Executive Committee and members of the NI Assembly Commission including Alliance MLA John Blair and SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly to plant the Silver Birch tree at the east side of Parliament Buildings.

The Commonwealth Day Reception also featured a blend of music and dance performances from Africa and Asia.

Mr Maskey said: “I regret that I was unable to lead this event in person but I am glad that today the Assembly had the opportunity to formally mark Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

“It is extremely positive that the Assembly Branch of the CPA, the Assembly Commission and all parties have agreed to this initiative and I want to thank them all for their support.

Chairman of the Northern Ireland Assembly Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Branch, William Humphrey with performers at an event held in Parliament Buildings to celebrate Commonwealth Day 2022. Pictured: L-r: Dona Das Gupta (South Asian Dance Academy), Wilson Magwere (playing the Djembe Drum), Chairman of the Northern Ireland Assembly Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Branch, William Humphrey MBE MLA, Matthew Wilson (Campbell College Pipes and Drums) and Leyla Gailius (South Asian Dance Academy). Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

“I recognise that the planting of this tree is important to the unionist community. For others it is also fitting for the Assembly to demonstrate its respect given the significant contribution the Queen has made to political progress here when so much has changed over the last seventy years in our community and the wider world.”

Mr Humphrey thanked the Northern Ireland Assembly Commission for agreeing to the request to plant a tree in the grounds of Parliament Buildings to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

He said: “My colleagues and I were delighted to take part in the ceremony, and to see our own tree planted as part of the ‘Queen’s Green Canopy’.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II continues to be a cherished and inspirational figure across the Commonwealth.

“It has been an important opportunity for us to reflect on and recognise her tireless service and dedication, as well as the significant contribution she has made towards building peace and reconciliation.

“I have no doubt that this birch tree will serve as a lasting and respectful tribute to Her Majesty, in this her Platinum Jubilee year.”

Sinn Fein has previously rejected a unionist proposal for a commemorative stone at Stormont to mark Northern Ireland’s centenary.

