Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill signs a book of condolence for Queen at Belfast City Hall
A book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth has been signed by Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill.
The book of condolence at Belfast City Hall was opened earlier today by Lord Mayor Christina Black and Lord Lieutenant Dame Fionnuala Mary Jay-O’Boyle.
It will be open to members of the public until the day of the state funeral, Belfast City Council says.
In line with Royal protocol, the Union Flag will also be flown at half-mast until after the funeral.
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said the Queen has left a legacy of someone who “reached out the hand of friendship”.
Speaking after signing the book of condolence she said: “It is with deep regret that we have learned of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, first and foremost my thoughts are very much with her family, with her children, with her grandchildren, with that wider family circle.
“I am sure they mourn her loss very, very deeply.
“I also want to specifically acknowledge the hurt and the grief of those in the unionist community here, our neighbours who will feel her loss and miss her leadership over the past 70 years.
“I think there is no doubt that she leaves a legacy of someone who reached out the hand of friendship, someone who advanced peace and reconciliation, someone who sought to build relations with those of an Irish and those of a British identity.
“I think that was sterling work and something she will be very much remembered for here on this island.”