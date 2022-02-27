Alina Orzel came to Northern Ireland after finishing university in Poland. She was born in Kyiv but now calls Belfast home.

She told the News Letter: “My sister, my niece and my aunt live in different parts of Kyiv. My sister and my niece are right in the centre of Kyiv, they are quite close to the building that was affected by the rocket (on Saturday).

“They are staying underground since the 24th in the apartment garage. They get upstairs for 10, 15 minutes to use the toilet or have a shower, then go back down to hide in the underground.

Alina (centre) with her sister Oksana and niece Anna in 2017 in Poland, the last time she has met them in person

“Surprisingly enough they still have the Internet, so that is a good thing. Because they are underground they have to follow what is going on on social media.

“I am in touch with them all the time. I am very worried and praying every day.”

She said they are stuck in Kyiv for the time being: “They can’t leave, they would like to leave, but it’s impossible because of the curfew at 5pm to 8am. They do have a car but it’s too dangerous to drive.”

She added: “I know that Ukraine will never surrender so it may take time until it’s all over and they will be safe again.”

Damage to a nearby building

Ryan (left) training marines in Mykoliaiv