Slane Castle lord Henry Mount Charles 'was a passionate constitutional republican' funeral is told

​The loved ones of Slane Castle's Lord Henry Mount Charles will “party on in his memory”, his funeral service has been told.

His funeral was held at St Patrick's Church of Ireland in Slane today, following his death at the age of 74 last week after a long battle with cancer.

During the service, Alex Conyngham said his father “truly loved” Ireland despite initially struggling with his Anglo-Irish identity.

Since 1981, Lord Henry, a rock fan, hosted a series of open-air concerts at his ancestral home of Slane Castle in Co Meath.

The Slane estate, which acts as a natural amphitheatre due to its sloping lands, has played host to several top acts including The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Queen, U2 and Madonna.

The last Slane Festival was in June 2023, when Harry Styles performed for 80,000 fans.

His son, the ninth Marquess Conyngham, recalled a joke by Frank Kelly that described his father being “born with a silver dagger in his back” with his unconventional but privileged position at Slane Castle.

He said his father was “immensely lucky” to have had a “colourful string of people” working on the estate for which he was grateful as they “rolled through the good times and the occasional dark days” including when the castle was significantly damaged by a fire in 1991.

Alex Conyngham said: “Dad initially struggled with his Anglo-Irish identity, and described it as feeling like he had a leg either side of the Irish Sea with each side treating him as something of an outsider.

“It was when he went to Harvard and immersed himself in the study of Irish history that that fog of uncertainty lifted.”

He said it was there that he realised that, as an Anglo-Irish aristocrat, he belonged to one of the “many streams” that fed Ireland and could make positive contributions towards the country.

“Politically, he was a passionate constitutional republican, and he truly loved this country, its culture and people, and he counted himself blessed to be an Irishman.”

Alex Conyngham said his father had a great commitment towards peace, and it also came to him that he had to open up the castle gates while being “driven by a conviction that music is a universal language that brings people together”.

The first “real breakthrough” came with a Thin Lizzy concert in 1981, with U2 and Hazel O'Connor also on the bill.

At a time of financial difficulty, he said Slane Castle was “saved by rock and roll”.

Alex Conyngham also paid tribute to Lord Henry's interest in politics, saying his father “loved to connect”.

After saying Lord Henry was blessed to enjoy the love of two remarkable women – his first wife Eileen and his second wife Iona, he thanked his father for trusting him with his legacy.

He added: “Dad's thanks and mines to all of you in Slane and online who have gathered here to say 'slan' to Henry.”

The service featured readings by Lord Simon Conyngham and Wolfe Conyngham, as well as U2 member Adam Clayton .