Snow Patrol jump at chance to set up two Northern Ireland dates next week

Snow Patrol have announced two acoustic shows in Belfast and Londonderry next week as Covid restrictions on indoor concerts lift.

By Graeme Cousins
Friday, 1st October 2021, 4:56 pm
There will be just five days between tickets going on sale for Snow Patrol's gig in the Waterfront Hall and the concert taking place

The shows will take place in the Waterfront Hall on Tuesday, October 5 and the Millennium Forum on Thursday, October 7.

Tickets go on sale today (Friday) at 6pm from www.Ticketmaster.ie

The band said: “We are happy to announce two acoustic shows next week in our homeland Northern Ireland.

“We have desperately wanted to add some NI shows onto this tour that we are currently on.

“We didn’t think we were going to get a chance to play in NI on this tour but the opportunity has presented itself so we jumped at it.

“Sorry about the short notice but the only way we could make the shows happen.

“We’re really looking forward to them both!

“Hopefully see you there. SP.x”

To buy tickets for the Waterfront Hall go to www.ticketmaster.ie/venueartist/459370/903408

To buy tickets for the Millennium Forum go to www.ticketmaster.ie/venueartist/460658/903408

