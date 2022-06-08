The Chasing Cars singer was made an OBE for services to music and to charity in Northern Ireland.

He collected his award from the Prince of Wales today at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Lightbody told PA: “It went really well, Prince Charles, His Royal Highness, was very kind and asked me about my music and my writing.”

Gary Lightbody with his OBE, following an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle

At the same ceremony, national treasure Sir David Attenborough was awarded his Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George.

The 96-year-old broadcaster, first knighted by the Queen in 1985, collected the even more prestigious honour for services to television broadcasting and to conservation.

Sir David’s career spans seven decades and he is a member of the Earthshot Prize council, an initiative launched by the Duke of Cambridge to find solutions to environmental issues.

