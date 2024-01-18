16 pictures of two Portrush thrill-seekers as they hit the ‘slopes’ of White Rocks beach for the first time in 14 years

As the snow falls and temperatures plummeted, two north coast thrill-seekers have hit the slopes - without travelling too far!

Ethan Hill, coach at Troggs Surf School and Cameron Leighton, head leader at Causeway Coastering, hit the slopes for the first time since 2010

Having not seen thick snow on the dunes for 14-years due to the salty environment, the duo decided to take advantage of the ski at White Rocks beach while also enjoying the local surf on the same day.

Troggs owner Ethan Hill, explained: "This week one of our head coaches and joint Troggs owner, Albert Dallas, travelled to Canada for snow, however we were lucky to get snow at home!

"We haven’t witnessed thick snow since 2010 as the salty environment on the north coast usually prevents the snow from lying. When we saw the weather forecast suggesting an opportunity to ski and surf on the same day, in the same location, we were prepared."There are few places on the planet where you can experience this sporting luxury such as the Pyrenees area between France and Spain, as well as areas in Tasmania, and California.”

Trading in Portrush since 1984, Troggs Surf Shop has over 40 years of professional surfing experience, Ethan added: “With a quality wetsuit the cold is no longer an issue! If you want to join Troggs Surf School to gain skills and seek thrills like this...don’t hesitate to reach out - we’re keen to share our passion.

"It was a unique experience to ski down the sand dunes at White Rocks beach, facing the ocean we know well, before diving in for a surf head-to-toe in neoprene. To do this without expense, on our doorstep, was so memorable!!”

1 . Ski and Surf Cameron Leighton from Causeway Coastering in Portrush takes advantage of the ski while also enjoying the surf on the same day Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Ski and Surf Cameron Leighton enjoys the surf on White Rocks beach after hitting the slopes Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Ski and Surf Ethan Hill from Troggs Surf School gets ready to hit the slopes of Portrush Photo: u Photo Sales