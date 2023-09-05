Soak up the delight of local people basking in soaring temperatures in September

After months of rain and generally poor summer weather people in Ulster have been delighted at a recent burst of sunshine and higher temperatures.
Here is a look at how people coped with the heat.
1. Press Eye - Botanic Gardens - Belfast - 3rd September 2023 General view of members of the public in Botanic Gardens, Belfast this afternoon as the Northern Ireland experienced warm weather over the weekend. (L-R) Laura Stewart, Aoibheann Maguire, Kate Welsh and Aoife Bradley Photograph by Declan Roughan
2. Pacemaker Press 04-09-2023: Belfast weather forecast for the coming days suggests the sun will be here for a little longer. Adam Williamson, Ciara Dunlop with Dogs Winston, Harvey and wee Pacho from Newtownards pictured enjoying the sunshine at Stormont in Belfast Northern Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
3. Pacemaker Press 04-09-2023: Belfast weather forecast for the coming days suggests the sun will be here for a little longer.People pictured enjoying the sunshine at Belfast City Hall in Northern Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
4. Pacemaker Press 04-09-2023: Belfast weather forecast for the coming days suggests the sun will be here for a little longer.People pictured enjoying the sunshine at Belfast Harbor Marina in Northern Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
