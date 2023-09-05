News you can trust since 1737
General view of members of the public in Botanic Gardens, Belfast this afternoon as the Northern Ireland experienced warm weather over the weekend. (L-R) Aoibheann Maguire and Kate Welsh Photograph by Declan Roughan
General view of members of the public in Botanic Gardens, Belfast this afternoon as the Northern Ireland experienced warm weather over the weekend. (L-R) Aoibheann Maguire and Kate Welsh Photograph by Declan Roughan

Soak up the delight of local people basking in soaring temperatures in September

After months of rain and generally poor summer weather people in Ulster have been delighted at a recent burst of sunshine and higher temperatures.
By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Sep 2023, 13:36 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 13:40 BST

Here is a look at how people coped with the heat.

General view of members of the public in Botanic Gardens, Belfast this afternoon as the Northern Ireland experienced warm weather over the weekend. (L-R) Laura Stewart, Aoibheann Maguire, Kate Welsh and Aoife Bradley Photograph by Declan Roughan

Press Eye - Botanic Gardens - Belfast - 3rd September 2023 General view of members of the public in Botanic Gardens, Belfast this afternoon as the Northern Ireland experienced warm weather over the weekend. (L-R) Laura Stewart, Aoibheann Maguire, Kate Welsh and Aoife Bradley Photograph by Declan Roughan

General view of members of the public in Botanic Gardens, Belfast this afternoon as the Northern Ireland experienced warm weather over the weekend. (L-R) Laura Stewart, Aoibheann Maguire, Kate Welsh and Aoife Bradley Photograph by Declan Roughan Photo: pacemaker

Belfast weather forecast for the coming days suggests the sun will be here for a little longer. Adam Williamson, Ciara Dunlop with Dogs Winston, Harvey and wee Pacho from Newtownards pictured enjoying the sunshine at Stormont in Belfast Northern Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 04-09-2023: Belfast weather forecast for the coming days suggests the sun will be here for a little longer. Adam Williamson, Ciara Dunlop with Dogs Winston, Harvey and wee Pacho from Newtownards pictured enjoying the sunshine at Stormont in Belfast Northern Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Belfast weather forecast for the coming days suggests the sun will be here for a little longer. Adam Williamson, Ciara Dunlop with Dogs Winston, Harvey and wee Pacho from Newtownards pictured enjoying the sunshine at Stormont in Belfast Northern Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press. Photo:

Belfast weather forecast for the coming days suggests the sun will be here for a little longer.People pictured enjoying the sunshine at Belfast City Hall in Northern Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 04-09-2023: Belfast weather forecast for the coming days suggests the sun will be here for a little longer.People pictured enjoying the sunshine at Belfast City Hall in Northern Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Belfast weather forecast for the coming days suggests the sun will be here for a little longer.People pictured enjoying the sunshine at Belfast City Hall in Northern Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press. Photo:

Belfast weather forecast for the coming days suggests the sun will be here for a little longer.People pictured enjoying the sunshine at Belfast Harbor Marina in Northern Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 04-09-2023: Belfast weather forecast for the coming days suggests the sun will be here for a little longer.People pictured enjoying the sunshine at Belfast Harbor Marina in Northern Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Belfast weather forecast for the coming days suggests the sun will be here for a little longer.People pictured enjoying the sunshine at Belfast Harbor Marina in Northern Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press. Photo:

