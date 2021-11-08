Sobering news today as 11 people die with Covid-19

That means there have now been 2,762 deaths so far in NI since the start of the pandemic.

And in the last 24 hours another 1,028 people have tested positive.

Meanwhile, according to the statistics 2,728,343 vaccines have been administered in total.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As of today - November 8 - there are now 378 Covid-19 confirmed inpatients in NI hospitals - of that number there are now 44 patients with the virus fighting for their lives in ICU.

According to the dashboard there are noq 38 active cases of Covid-19 in NI Care Homes.

And NI hospitals are said to be occupied at 104%.

——— ———

A busy hospital ward

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.