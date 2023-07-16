​The 34-year-old shot an impressive four-under par back nine to lift the Scottish Open by one shot ahead of home favourite Robert MacIntyre.

The victory is McIlroy's second of the season and will provide him with the best preparation heading into this week's Open Championship as he aims to end his major drought.

McIlroy said of the win: “It feels incredible. It’s been a sort of long six months I feel since I won in Dubai. I’ve given myself tonnes of chances and hopefully this win sort of breaks the seal for me, especially going in to next week as well.”

Rory McIlroy poses for a photo with the Genesis Scottish Open trophy on the 18th green after winning the tournament

As he celebrated success, McIlroy was greeted by his wife Erica Stoll who said: "Well done, lovey” as daughter Poppy was also in attendance.

Holywood Golf Club, where Rory started to learn his world class skills in the sport, praised their local hero by posting "incredible finish" after McIlroy birdied the last two holes to claim victory at The Renaissance Club.

UUP representative for Holywood and Clandeboye, Linzi McLaren, tweeted: “Well done to Rory McIlroy. Incredible.”

Snooker star Mark Allen tweeted: “Really feel for Robert MacIntyre after that birdie on the last in front of his home fans but buzzing for Rory McIlroy getting yet another win.

"To finish birdie birdie in those conditions on those two holes is nothing short of world class. Great to see.”

The Horizon Irish Open tournament, which McIlroy won in 2016, posted on social media: "Rory McIlroy WINS in Scotland. Congratulations from all of us at Horizon Irish Open."

Ryder Cup Europe team also passed on their congratulations by posting: “Well played Rory McIlroy. What a finish.”

There was also praise from former football star and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker who tweeted: "Feel for Robert MacIntyre, getting so close to winning in his own country, but what a finish by Rory McIlroy. Superb."