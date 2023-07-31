Andrew Bannister (right) and Ray McCullough (left) with Ray's model of HMS Amethyst.

Andrew Bannister’s The Belfast Boys And The Yangtze Incident recounts the 1949 clash between the British and communists during the Chinese Civil War.

His father Sammy (21), a stoker, was one of six local crew aboard HMS Amethyst, the ship caught up in the battle, and was seriously wounded in the chest by shrapnel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book, which will launch tomorrow (August 1) at HMS Caroline’s Pump House, is the story of young Royal Navy men, from both sides of the religious divide in Belfast, who survived the incident.

HMS Amethyst Belfast stoker Sammy Bannister.

With civil war raging in China between the Chinese Communist People's Liberation Army and Nationalist Kuomintang forces, HMS Amethyst was ordered up the Yangtze River to act as a guardship for the British Embassy in Nanjing. When it was around 70 miles away from Nanjing, Amethyst came under fire from Communist artillery batteries and while attempting to evade the shelling it ran aground. During the incident 17 members of the crew were killed and 10 wounded, including the captain, Lieutenant Commander Bernard Skinner, who later died.

In the 1957 film Yangtse Incident: The Story Of HMS Amethyst, Andrew’s father was played by Scottish actor Ian Bannen.

Andrew said he wanted to write the book so his children, grandchildren and future generations, would know the story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There were so many sub stories, as well as my dad’s story, so I felt there was just too much to lose (by not writing it).”

HMS Amethyst Able Seaman Ray McCullough Snr

Andrew’s father joined the Royal Navy when he was 19.

“He was very young and a long way from Belfast. When the ship was attacked he and a fellow sailor were blew off their feet. Unfortunately the other chap didn’t survive.”

Andrew said his father would talk about his days in the Royal Navy, but dwelt more on the “fun times and camaraderie and the experience of being in different countries”.

"I believe that was two-fold; he was trying to protect us as children from the horrors of wars and battles, and probably he was trying to deal with it himself."

Ian Bannen who played Andy Bannister's father

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book includes insertions by Raymond McCullough, son of Able Seaman Ray McCullough Snr, who was also part of the Yangtze Incident.

Raymond got in touch with Andrew after he’d seen him on the Antiques Roadshow in 2018.

"I’d been on the show because I had repatriated my dad’s after a long search for them. Raymond contacted me to tell me his father had been on the ship as well.”

Andrew discovered he had a group photo which showed both his father and Raymond’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We met and traded stories - we’re like brothers now. We have been fighting a campaign to have all the sailors remembered with a small memorial and storyboard somewhere along the Maritime Mile, that’s our ultimate goal.”

After his career in the Royal Navy, Andrew’s father worked in Harland and Wolff shipyard and then in Rolls Royce. He died when he was 69.

"Some people don’t get to meet their heroes, but I was brought up by mine, ” said Andrew.