Son of councillor Glenn Finlay tells mourners at his funeral that ‘I just wish you’d come home’

The former vice-chairman of the Alliance Party (who since re-designated as independent and continued serving on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council) died suddenly last Wednesday, aged 41, leaving a widow and two children.
His funeral at St MacNissi’s chapel in Randalstown today saw Father John Forsythe tell the mourners: “In a situation of a sudden death, it’s almost like a bad dream. We say: ‘I want to wake up out of this and make this go away.’ All we really want is the person back again.”
He said that Glenn was “wholeheartedly, number one, a family man”.
His son Dylan went on to deliver a short tribute, saying he had been “a great husband, a great father, and for an unfortunately short amount of time with Grace, he was on his way to becoming the best granda”.
He added: “You did so much good for people, all those charities you started up and supported, and always made sure to do it with a smile.
“Before I go I just want you to know I’m running down the path you walked, because you paved it for me.
“I’m just so proud of you. I just wish you’d come home.
“I realise now I need to come to you When that day comes I hope you’re waiting for me to give me a hug. Dad, I love you so much and will never stop thinking about you.”
The coffin was then taken to Roselawn crematorium.