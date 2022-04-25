Son’s pics capture ‘vibrant essence’ of Corrie legend Bill

The ‘Coronation Street’ legend, who has played Ken Barlow in the soap since its first episode, marks his milestone birthday today.

His son Will has marked the occasion with new portraits taken at the family home in Cheshire, capturing Bill smiling and relaxed.

The veteran actor (pictured) said: “Will is really talented, he studied photography when he was younger so he has a lot of technical knowledge but for me it was about how relaxed we all felt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coronation Street actor William Roache taken by his son Will Roache at the family home in Cheshire to mark his 90th birthday

“Will set everything up in the conservatory and we were all just chatting and laughing and he knew just when to capture the moment.

“I can honestly say those are the best photographs I’ve ever had taken.”

Will, who recently starred in an ITV documentary marking his father’s milestone birthday, added: “We had a lot of fun taking these shots.

“I think just having the family there made my father feel more relaxed which enabled me to capture his true vivacious personality and vibrant essence, the part of him that we are lucky enough to see every day, but is rarely seen publicly.”