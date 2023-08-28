Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley was taken ill before the concert in Larne

The 1980s popstar was due to headline the Clearer Water Antrim Coast Half Marathon Live Lounge, marking the end of a weekend of running in the Co Antrim town.

However, the 63-year-old began feeling unwell on Sunday evening during his sound check, and onlookers said that it was evident he was not feeling well.

Michelle McTernan, who was in charge of PR for the event, said Mr Hadley went through sound check with his band and crew at around 5pm, but looked uncomfortable on stage.

He then did a VIP meet and greet reception with some fans at approximately 7.30pm, but when he returned, he then told organisers he was not feeling well.

“We got St John’s Ambulance,” she explained.

"We had to do what was right by him and he was taken to hospital, and his crew have all gone with him, to stick together. We hope he gets better soon.”

Ms McTernan added that local Belfast singer Brendan Quinn stepped in, alongside fiddle player Ciara Maguire.

Mr Quinn was only supposed to perform a short support act, and ended up doing a set lasting an hour and a half, to keep concert-goers entertained.

Celebrating over 40 years in music, Tony Hadley was due to play songs from his solo career such as last year’s release ‘Because of You’, as well as Spandau Ballet classics, ‘True’ and ‘Through The Barricades’.

Speaking ahead of the event last month, the pop star, who last performed in Belfast in 2015, said ‘Through The Barricades’ is his favourite of all songs to perform in Northern Ireland.

"It actually has a Belfast connection, as it was written about a guy in Belfast whose friend had been killed in the Troubles. It was such a tragic story and the song resonates with a lot of people to this day.”