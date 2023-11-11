​A special red Remembrance poppy, made from the metal of a crashed Second World War Catalina Flying Boat plane, will be on display at a Remembrance service in Clogher Church of Ireland diocese this weekend.

Archdeacon Paul Thompson, rector of Derryvullan North parish church, Irvinestown with the special poppy made from medal from a crashed Catalina Flying Boat, which will be on display on Remembrance Sunday

​The poppy, one of several made from the metal pieces found at the crash site by an aviation historian, will be on display in Derryvullan North parish church, Irvinestown tomorrow (November 12).

The display comes as those who made the supreme sacrifice are remembered from two world wars and other conflicts, including Army, UDR, and RUC personnel killed by terrorists in the Northern Ireland 'Troubles'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This poppy and a number of other similar poppies were presented to each church where the bodies of the 11 air crew are buried.

The particular aircraft crashed in Co Tyrone in 1942.

A memorial at Catalina site, Gortin, Co Tyrone marks the crash site of Catalina Flying Boat FP239 from 131 Operational Training Unit of the Royal Air Force based at Killadeas, Co Fermanagh.

The crash happened at approximately 17.15 on December 30, 1942 resulting in the deaths of all on board.

The memorial is on the Reaghan Road between Omagh and Newtownstewart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The church cemetery at Derryvullan North has the largest number of graves in Northern Ireland managed by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

An act of remembrance and service will be held at Derryvullan North church tomorrow afternoon, conducted by Archdeacon Paul Thompson following a parade of veterans, Royal British Legion and youth organisations through Irvinestown village.

There are 74 graves of air crew buried in this churchyard, respectfully maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

A short distance away, at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic church, a further 10 similar graves are located.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As in other parts of Northern Ireland, remembrance services will be held at parish churches throughout Clogher diocese this Sunday, with the service in St Macartin’s Church of Ireland cathedral, Enniskillen following a ceremony at the Cenotaph at Belmore Street, the location of the heinous Remembrance Day IRA bomb in November 1987 which resulted in the deaths of 11 people, with 60 injured.