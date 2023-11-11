Special poppy remembers sacrifice of air crew in Second World War
The poppy, one of several made from the metal pieces found at the crash site by an aviation historian, will be on display in Derryvullan North parish church, Irvinestown tomorrow (November 12).
The display comes as those who made the supreme sacrifice are remembered from two world wars and other conflicts, including Army, UDR, and RUC personnel killed by terrorists in the Northern Ireland 'Troubles'.
This poppy and a number of other similar poppies were presented to each church where the bodies of the 11 air crew are buried.
The particular aircraft crashed in Co Tyrone in 1942.
A memorial at Catalina site, Gortin, Co Tyrone marks the crash site of Catalina Flying Boat FP239 from 131 Operational Training Unit of the Royal Air Force based at Killadeas, Co Fermanagh.
The crash happened at approximately 17.15 on December 30, 1942 resulting in the deaths of all on board.
The memorial is on the Reaghan Road between Omagh and Newtownstewart.
The church cemetery at Derryvullan North has the largest number of graves in Northern Ireland managed by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.
An act of remembrance and service will be held at Derryvullan North church tomorrow afternoon, conducted by Archdeacon Paul Thompson following a parade of veterans, Royal British Legion and youth organisations through Irvinestown village.
There are 74 graves of air crew buried in this churchyard, respectfully maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.
A short distance away, at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic church, a further 10 similar graves are located.
As in other parts of Northern Ireland, remembrance services will be held at parish churches throughout Clogher diocese this Sunday, with the service in St Macartin’s Church of Ireland cathedral, Enniskillen following a ceremony at the Cenotaph at Belmore Street, the location of the heinous Remembrance Day IRA bomb in November 1987 which resulted in the deaths of 11 people, with 60 injured.
A number of special guests representing the governments of Northern Ireland and UK, the Irish Republic, the United States Consulate and the Polish Consulate will be in attendance, as well as civic officials.