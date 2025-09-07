Special service held as new £3m meeting house of Buckna Presbyterian Church is officially dedicated

The new meeting house of Buckna Presbyterian Church in Co Antrim cost £3m. The contractors were Martin and Hamilton, while MV Architects designed the building.

Set in the heart of the Braid Valley, four miles from Broughshane with Slemish Mountain just over a mile away, the congregation of some 250 families had outgrown their former meeting house, which had been built in 1756.

The new church is a quarter of a mile from the old building, but opposite the old church and close to the manse.

After Friday night’s service, Buckna’s minister, Rev Stephen Kennedy, said: “This evening has been a wonderful time as we gave thanks to God as the moderator dedicated our new meeting house.

"We were delighted to see past ministers join us, and many others too, as we also gave thanks for the journey that we have come on as a church family to get to this point.

“We’re a growing congregation and very blessed to have a large number of young families connected to us. As a vibrant evangelical church community that has a heart to reach those who don’t know the Lord Jesus, our new meeting house now better meets our needs for gospel mission and ministry in the surrounding area.

“Tonight was all about giving thanks for what the Lord has provided through the prayerful patience and sacrificial giving of a faithful church family. It was also a really nice celebration.”

Dr Gribben said: “Buckna has been richly blessed in a way that we all hope secures gospel work in this area for generations to come.”

