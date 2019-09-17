Special service to mark birth of Orange Order

One of the most important dates on the Orange calendar will be commemorated this weekend with a service to mark the Battle of the Diamond anniversary.

The first Orange lodges were formed following the famous battle, which took place on September 21, 1795, and the institution would continue to grow throughout the 19th and 20th centuries.

This year’s commemoration has been organised by the three lodges that were formed, and had their warrants issued, on the first day of the battle more than 200 years ago.

St Aidan’s True Blues Kilmore LOL 35 (Portadown district), The Diamond Memorial LOL 85 and The Diamond Grange LOL 118 (both Loughgall district), will lead the service at the Diamond Memorial Orange Hall, Loughgall at 3.30pm on Sunday.

Members of the Orange Order, including Orangewomen and juniors, will assemble at Redmond’s Corner on the Moy Road at 2.45pm before making their way to the Orange hall, and all visiting brethren are welcome.

The parade will be led by the Sgt White Memorial Melody Flute Band from the Bush, Dungannon.

Among those in attendance will be officers and members of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Co Armagh Grand Orange Lodge, Loughgall district, Portadown district along with members from several other districts.

Preacher for the service will be Rev Dorothy McVeigh from St Francis Church of Ireland parish in Annaghmore.

On the day, a collection will be held in aid of the Lord Enniskillen Memorial Orange Society.