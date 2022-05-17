Special show of Linfield’s ‘clean sweep’ trophies

The Gibson Cup was top table trophy at the club’s annual dinner at the Crowne Plaza hotel in south Belfast on Saturday night, but also there were six other trophies won by the Blues 60 years ago in the 1961-62 ‘clean sweep’ season.

It’s 60 years today that Linfield defeated Portadown 3-1 in a play-off at Cliftonville to clinch the Irish League title and replicate a feat achieved in 1920-21 with the winning of all seven domestic trophies.

The 300 guests at Saturday night’s dinner were treated to the unique sight of all seven trophies won in 1961-62 – the League trophy (Gibson Cup), Irish Cup, Gold Cup, Ulster Cup, City Cup, Co Antrim Shield and the North-South Cup, a trophy played for then on an all-Ireland basis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Northern Ireland manager Bryan Hamilton (far left) with other Linfield ‘legends’ from the 1970s era – Colin McCurdy, Isaac Andrews, George Dunlop, Eric Bowyer, and Ivan McAllister, together with current Blues’ star Jordan Stewart, and the seven trophies Linfield won in their ‘clean sweep’ season of 1961-62

Linfield directors received the co-operation of the Irish Football Association, Irish League, Co Antrim FA and rival clubs to assemble the trophies for a one-off special occasion.

Isaac Andrews, a member of the all-conquering 1961-62 team, was present and he received a rousing welcome.

Former Northern Ireland manager Bryan Hamilton was the special guest, and he recalled his career with Distillery, Linfield, Ipswich Town, Everton, Millwall, Swindon Town and Tranmere Rovers, and also winning 50 Northern Ireland international caps.

Bryan, now living in Norfolk, was transferred from Linfield to Ipswich Town for £27,000 in 1970.

He spoke of the importance of the role that Linfield had played in his career. “They gave me an opportunity to go and play in England,” he said.

However, Linfield manager David Healy, another Northern Ireland icon and record goalscorer, was the big hero of the night receiving a standing ovation for leading the Blues to a fourth successive league title, his fifth in six years since becoming Windsor Park boss seven years ago.

He said he could not have been prouder of his players and that the latest league triumph had brought him “great personal pleasure”.

He added: “This great club and the institution that is Linfield doesn’t survive without success and I thank the players and the staff for everything this past season.”