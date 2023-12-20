Ballycastle has been chosen as the venue for a world-renowned Red Bull cliff diving event in July 2024.

Causeway Coast and Glens Council agree to hold The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Ballycastle. Credit: Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

In October the Belfast News Letter reported how Causeway Coast and Glens Council had been in talks with representatives of the energy drinks giant which runs the Cliff Diving World Series.

At the time council officials revealed they had discussed ‘future opportunities’ and event venues were being considered with Portrush ‘raised as a possible diving location’.

It's since been confirmed that both Portrush and Portstewart were considered, however Ballycastle has emerged as the ‘preferred venue’.

In a report at last nights (Tuesday) Leisure and Development Committee members heard that an event is planned from July 18-20 next year.

The report stated: “Council Officers have been in negotiations with Red Bull management representatives, to assess the potential of holding a major event on 18, 19 and 20 July 2024.

"This proposal is for a cliff diving event, and after consideration of a number of potential locations, including Portrush and Portstewart, the preferred venue has been identified as Ballycastle. This is in line with the Councils Strategic Review for Tourism Events, whereby the Tourism Events team seek large-scale international events that take place within the Borough.

"The investment required for this event will be met by Red Bull, and the Tourism and Recreation team will, subject to Council approval, provide a facilitation and enabling role that will include operational planning assistance for the event management process. The Tourism and Recreation team will also assist with the Land and Property/legal process and coordinate with other Council departments including the Harbours and Marinas service.”

Members agreed to work in partnership with Red Bull to deliver a Red Bull Cliff Diving event in Ballycastle on 18, 19 and 20 July 2024, subject to Council ratification.

Billed as the world's oldest extreme sport, the contest runs at various venues throughout the year where divers, both men and women, launch from a platform at a height ranging from 26 to 28 metres into the water.

Each contestant is then judged on their acrobatics and artistic moves with an overall champion crowned and awarded the coveted King Kahekili trophy, as well as a winner's prize fund.