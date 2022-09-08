Sport stops to pay tribute to and respects to Queen Elizabeth

Elizabeth II, 96, was the nation's longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years.

The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother.

In a statement, the Palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Queen Elizabeth II attends the third day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Home Park

Play at the ongoing BMW PGA Championship was immediately suspended for the rest of the day after the news broke, with racing at Southwell going the same way.

In Arsenal's Europa League game at FC Zurich, both sets of players emerged for the second half and gathered around the centre circle for a minute's silence.

Manchester United's home clash with Real Sociedad will go ahead, with the club saying in a statement: "Following direction from the FA and UEFA, tonight's UEFA Europa League fixture against Real Sociedad will take place as planned at Old Trafford.