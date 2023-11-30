Spotify Wrapped 2023 has officially launched, but how can you find your previous Spotify Wrapped playlists and who was the most streamed artists from this year?

Spotify Wrapped 2023 is finally here, so why not look back on old playlists and see if your music taste has changed?

You can revisit old Spotify Wrapped playlists and relive your favourite tunes that defined 2016 to 2022.

Here's all you need to know about how to see previous Spotify Wrapped playlists.

Can you revisit old Spotify Wrapped?

Yes, you can access Spotify Wrapped up to 2016, which gives you eight whole years of tracks to look back on.

How do I find old Spotify wraps?

Spotify Wrapped is available through your Spotify account, we've put together the links to Spotify Wraps of 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 below, all you need to do is login and click on the link to access your data.

Links to Spotify Wrapped 2016-2022:

When will Spotify Wrapped 2023 be released?

Spotify Wrapped 2023 was released yesterday (November 29). This year's version comes with a range of new features and as always lets users see their most listened to tracks and artists.

You can access your playlist here.

Spotify acknowledged this year's Spotify Wrapped on Twitter celebrating the release saying, '2023 #SpotifyWrapped has entered the chat.'

Who is the most streamed artist of 2023?

Spotify revealed online: “Reimagined rereleases, record-breaking world tours, and colorful friendship bracelets—fans everywhere will be thrilled to see Taylor Swift as this year’s top artist, with more than 26.1 billion global streams since January 1. In the 48 hours leading up to this crowning moment, Spotify revealed 21 puzzle pieces with Taylor Swift-themed easter eggs in billboards from Sao Paulo to Jakarta. These clues culminated in a spotlight video that included nods to her universe—featuring everything from cats to her infamous red lips. For a limited time, when you play one of her songs on Spotify, watch as the progress bar changes and sparkles to match the song’s era color.

“Taking second place was reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny, who also had a standout year with a new album, nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana. Rounding up the top five were The Weeknd, Drake, and Peso Pluma.