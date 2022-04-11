Spring Fair cheer as crowds line streets for vibrant festival

Speaking after a bustling Spring Fair in Ballymoney, Mr Holmes said there is a welcome buzz right across the borough.

The fair took place over two days on Friday and Saturday, with a wide variety of entertainment for all ages – including live music, vintage cars, dance displays and local artisan food produce.

“The streets were well lined, right throughout the town, so there was a really good crowd out for it,” Mr Holmes said.

Hundreds turned out to the spring Fair in Ballymoney on Saturday, the first major event held by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council since the covid Pandemic. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

“When you get chatting to people at these events they are just so delighted to be back out. And the fact there has been good weather has been a big help, but I think people are just relieved to see some sort of normality back again.”

Mr Holmes added: “We have the North West 200 coming back, and there’s the raft race back in September. Then there’s the Air Show on as well so the events up around the north coast should be really good this year.

“I don’t know if the overseas travel will be the same as usual but there might be plenty of people enjoying a staycation this year.”