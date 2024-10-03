Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Northern Ireland's Olympic and Paralympic heroes were given a thunderous reception at the SSE Arena in Belfast last night after a summer of historic sporting glory for the province.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homecoming Paris Celebration Event for Northern Ireland’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes was organised after the province enjoyed its most successful ever Olympics at Paris, with four golds, a silver and two bronzes.

Prior to Paris, there had not been an Olympic gold medal winner from Northern Ireland for 36 years since Stephen Martin and Jimmy Kirkwood were members of the Great Britain hockey team in Seoul, and no individual gold medal winner since Mary Peters won the pentathlon in 1972.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Paris saw gold for Rhys McClenaghan (gymnastics), Jack McMillan and Daniel Wiffen (swimming) and Hannah Scott (rowing).

Northern Ireland athletes who represented Team GB, Team Ireland and Team Canada during a homecoming event at the SSE Arena in Belfast for Northern Ireland's Olympic and Paralympic athletes. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Rebecca Shorten (rowing) won silver, with Philip Doyle (rowing) and Wiffen collecting bronze within the 30-plus NI athletes competing for both Team GB and Team Ireland.

Northern Ireland had nine athletes at the Paralympic Games within Team Ireland and Team GB squads in Claire Taggart, Barry McClements, Dearbhaile Brady, Deaten Registe, Chloe MacCombe (Catherine Sands, guide), Judith MacCombe (Eimear Nicholls, guide), Katie Morrow, Jessica McKenna and David Ross.

Last night's event had all the sounds, lights and pyrotechnics of a rock concert, with thousands of young athletes and fans lapping up the chance to see their sporting heroes live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DJ Pete Snodden expertly warmed up the crowd with pumping music for half an hour before the event began.

The celebration event for Olympic and Paralympic athletes at Belfast’s SSE Arena. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The event was hosted by the BBC’s Stephen Watson and Olympian turned broadcaster and author, Aimee Fuller.

The celebrations proper began with each athlete being introduced individually against booming music and cheers as they filed through the crowd taking high fives and handshakes as they made their way to the stage.

Individual athletes who were interviewed from the stage included McClenaghan, McMillan and Scott. Wiffen sent a pre-recorded message as he was away on holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowing silver medallist Shorten received one of the loudest cheers of the night when she announced she had got engaged this week.

Olympic gold medal swimmer Jack McMillan speaks to BBC presenter Stephen Watson at the SSE Arena event.

Video footage of their Paris performance was played for athletes before they recounted the challenges they faced, how their victories have changed their lives and what their future plans were.

Sports Minister Gordon Lyons, who spearheaded the event, also expertly played the crowd, and said that he is making £100,000 available for medal winners to distribute to their chosen sports groups.

He said: “While this event is about celebrating the success of the summer, it’s also about looking to the future. These Olympians and Paralympians are an inspiration for the stars of tomorrow and it’s essential that we invest in nurturing that talent, whilst encouraging as many people as possible to get more active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Therefore, our six medallists are each invited to nominate local grassroots sports clubs and projects here in Northern Ireland who need funding to help improve their facilities.

The Olympians greeted their fans as they made their way to the stage tonight. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

“I want people from Northern Ireland to be leading the world in sport. I want our athletes to be the best and I want the true legacy from these Games to be more people getting involved in sport at all levels.”

Dame Mary Peters was also present on stage to congratulate winners with hugs.

There was plenty of crowd pleasing entertainment, with pyrotechnics, rock anthems, break dancers, a BMX stunt display and a dynamic dance routine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closing entertainment was provided by local singer Ryan McMullan, accompanied by screaming from the crowds and hundreds of mobile phone torches being waved in the air, just like a rock concert.

A common theme of the evening from speakers was that while there is much to divide people in Northern Ireland, sport is a great unifier – and that the unprecedented haul of medals this year had the huge potential to encourage young people to get active at all levels of sport.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “Tonight is all about celebration, but also recognition of the incredible success of our athletes from right throughout Northern Ireland at the Paris Olympics and Paralympics.”