St Patrick's Day: Thousands enjoy colourful and noisy parade in Belfast to celebrate patron saint

Performers take part in the St Patrick's Day Parade in Belfast

Lord Mayor Ryan Casey led the carnival procession as it departed from outside City Hall.

Dancers, drummers, giant characters in costume and brightly coloured props delighted the crowds, young and old, along the route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A light rain shower amid the spring sunshine failed to dampen the spirits as the Northern Ireland capital partied for the patron saint.

Patrick Kielty, this year's Grand Marshal, takes part in the St Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin

Parades were also held in Londonderry, Omagh, Enniskillen, Newry and Downpatrick.

In Dublin, Northern Ireland man and TV presenter Patrick Kielty was grand marshal of the huge St Patrick's parade.

Kielty said that as a man called Patrick, who is from Downpatrick in Co Down, and who attended St Patrick’s School, he was 'the proudest man in Ireland'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The traditional pilgrimmage up Slemish Mountain on St Patrick’s Day brought hikers to the 437m (1,433ft) summit on Sunday, while elsewhere, at Down Royal, punters enjoyed a day at the races.

On Saturday, Orange Order and flute band parades were held in Ballymena, Armagh, and the Shankill in Belfast.