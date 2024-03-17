St Patrick's Day: Thousands enjoy colourful and noisy parade in Belfast to celebrate patron saint
Lord Mayor Ryan Casey led the carnival procession as it departed from outside City Hall.
Dancers, drummers, giant characters in costume and brightly coloured props delighted the crowds, young and old, along the route.
A light rain shower amid the spring sunshine failed to dampen the spirits as the Northern Ireland capital partied for the patron saint.
Parades were also held in Londonderry, Omagh, Enniskillen, Newry and Downpatrick.
In Dublin, Northern Ireland man and TV presenter Patrick Kielty was grand marshal of the huge St Patrick's parade.
Kielty said that as a man called Patrick, who is from Downpatrick in Co Down, and who attended St Patrick’s School, he was 'the proudest man in Ireland'.
The traditional pilgrimmage up Slemish Mountain on St Patrick’s Day brought hikers to the 437m (1,433ft) summit on Sunday, while elsewhere, at Down Royal, punters enjoyed a day at the races.
On Saturday, Orange Order and flute band parades were held in Ballymena, Armagh, and the Shankill in Belfast.
The focus now switches to the rugby Schools' Cup final on Monday between Ballymena Academy and holders RBAI at Ravenhill, kick -ff 3pm