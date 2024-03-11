Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Five people whose lives have been altered by paramilitary attacks - either upon them or on family members - stood up to speak about how the events unfolded as part of European Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism.

The gathering has become part of what has become a tradition at Stormont, hosted each year since 2012 by TUV leader Jim Allister.

The event originated in 2004 in the EU, originally to mark the victims of the Madrid train bombings that year, when Al Qaeda killed 193 people.

Host Jim Allister introducing the speakers in Stormont

This year among the speakers was Peter Heathwood, who was shot by loyalists in 1979.

Upon coming upon the scene, his father died of a heart attack.

Mr Heathwood himself was left in a wheelchair.

He remember two of his children, six and four, playing in the hallway as he looked after his three-month-old.

The doorbell rang.

There were shouts of “gunmen! gunmen!” followed by commotion as they barged in, then “boom, boom, boom, boom” and the sensation of the lead flying through his body – followed by the realisation his legs didn’t work.

He told the meeting of the lasting effect it had on his family, saying that his wife Anne became prone to fits of "binge drinking".

"Something would come on the news and Anne would go up to her room with a bottle of vodka or two," he said, and they would keep their children downstairs to shield them.

In 2006, he found her dead in bed.

"Losing Anne was worse than using the use of my legs," he said.

"For two years I became a recluse."

She "blamed herself to the end" – all because, on the night in question, she had been the one who answered the door.

In a further "ripple effect", his daughter said that well into adulthood she would freeze every time she saw a man wearing a hoodie.

"The damage done to this society is not just the 3,700 dead and 40,000 injured," said Mr Heathwood, via a video message.

"People had heart attacks, took their own lives, people who died of other side effects, aren't counted as victims of the Troubles – but they are."

Jim Allister said that those who “tell us there was some glamour or justification for terrorism” should be “forced to watch” his testimony.

He said the accounts which people had given serve as a reminder that the crimes of the Troubles are "something we can never regularise or justify".

"I think in this society there's too much focus on the victim makers and not enough thought of the victims,” he said.