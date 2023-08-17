Stephen Nolan hits back at 'audience plant' accusers with threat of legal action
The radio and television presenter said top libel lawyer Paul Tweed would be working on his behalf.
Earlier this week, newspaper reports claimed, among things, that Nolan team staffers had been placed into the audience of this television show in an effort to identify “fiesty” contributors.
In a tweet on Thursday afternoon, Mr Nolan said: “Any suggestion that I had any knowledge whatsoever of , or participation in , the planting of BBC staff into a Nolan audience is categorically untrue .
I have instructed Paul Tweed my lawyer to take appropriate legal action as soon as possible @Paul_Tweed”.
In a statement to BBC News NI, director of BBC Northern Ireland Adam Smythsaid: "There are important considerations of fairness and confidentiality involved in the handling of any workplace-related complaint."We take these obligations seriously - and in the interests of everyone involved," he continued."It is for these reasons that we cannot comment on the specifics of any individual case, who/what it may have involved or its outcome."