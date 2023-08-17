Stephen Nolan hits back at 'audience plant' accusers with threat of legal action

Stephen Nolan. BBC NI image

The radio and television presenter said top libel lawyer Paul Tweed would be working on his behalf.

Earlier this week, newspaper reports claimed, among things, that Nolan team staffers had been placed into the audience of this television show in an effort to identify “fiesty” contributors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a tweet on Thursday afternoon, Mr Nolan said: “Any suggestion that I had any knowledge whatsoever of , or participation in , the planting of BBC staff into a Nolan audience is categorically untrue .

I have instructed Paul Tweed my lawyer to take appropriate legal action as soon as possible @Paul_Tweed”.