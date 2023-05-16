Stephen Nolan with Dora and chef Alex Greene on Feed Yourself Fitter on BBC One Northern Ireland

In a new six-part series, Feed Yourself Fitter with Stephen Nolan, the presenter calls upon the expertise of a different chef each week - Alex Greene, Brian McCann, Shauna Froydenlund, Michael Deane, Suzie Lee and Paula McIntyre - to show the participants that healthy food can also be full of flavour and lower in calories.

In the first episode we meet Dora, who says her weight has been hugely impacted by recent deaths in the family. A self-confessed novice in the kitchen, the challenge is on to convince her to ditch the snacks and, most importantly, enjoy the food she’s cooked herself.

Episode two takes us to Fermanagh, where second hand cars salesman Felim is struggling to manage long working hours and healthy eating. His addiction to fast food is not only putting a strain on his health but also his relationship with fiancée Luke.

Across the series Stephen also travels to Newry to hear from busy grandmother and care home worker Caroline, who has been battling with weight gain since she entered the menopause.

Young dad Tait from Portstewart is still struggling to shed the pounds from lockdown, and with a long daily commute to work – complete with pit stops at the nearest fast food restaurants – he can barely keep up with young son. Stephen sees a younger version of himself in Tait and warns him not to waste his youth, and do something about his weight now while time is on his side.

In the final episode Stephen visits student nurse Jennifer, studying hard for her finals while working long hours in Craigavon Intensive Care Unit, she has little time to look after herself. Turning to convenient foods to keep the tiredness at bay, Jennifer feels guilty that she is not heeding the health advice she is dishing out to patients.

