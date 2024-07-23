Stephen Nolan remains fifth highest earner at the BBC according to just-published figures

BBC presenter Stephen Nolan

Stephen Nolan remains the fifth highest earning presenter at the BBC, according to the corporation’s annual report.

The figures, which were published on Tuesday (July 23), show that the BBC Radio Ulster, 5 Live and Nolan Live host was paid between £405,000 and £409,000 directly from the licence fee in 2023-24.

That salary is the same as Fiona Bruce, and just behind Radio 1’s Greg James (£415,000-£419,999).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nolan’s salary is up slightly from last year’s figure pay bracket of £400,000-£404,999.

However, the 2023-24 pay figures do not include what he earns for other TV programmes made for the BBC by his independent production company, including a series of programmes on life inside Maghaberry prison.

“That is because the BBC does not have to disclose the salaries of stars who are paid through production companies,” the BBC said.

Accordingly, the BBC does not disclose how much Fiona Bruce is paid for presenting the ever-popular Antiques Road Show.

The top 10 BBC earners this year are:

1. Gary Lineker £1,350,000-£1,354,999 (no change)

2. Zoe Ball £950,000-£954,999 (down from £980,000-£984,999)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Huw Edwards £475,000-£479,999 (up from £435,000-£439,999)

4. Greg James £415,000-£419,999 (up from £395,000-£399,999)

5. Fiona Bruce £405,000-£409,999 (up from £395,000-£399,999)

=5. Stephen Nolan £405,000-£409,999 (up from £400,000-£404,999)

7. Lauren Laverne £395,000-£399,999 (up from £390,000-£394,999)

8. Alan Shearer £380,000-£384,999 (down from £445,000-£449,999)

9. Naga Munchetty £345,000-£349,999 (up from £335,000-£339,999)