Steven Davis is going to be missed - but what a servant he's been for Northern Ireland: Gerry Armstrong

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis in 2021. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The 39-year-old played 140 times for his country – a UK record – leading Northern Ireland to the finals of Euro 2016 in France.

His last appearance for Rangers was in December 2022 when he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Announcing the news on social media, Rangers FC said: “A #RangersFC Legend, Steven Davis MBE, Rangers’ Hall of Fame midfielder, has today announced his retirement from professional football.”

That post prompted hundreds of well-wishers to laud their hero as one of the most respected players of his generation.

Also praising Davis as a loyal servant to Northern Ireland, World Cup hero Gerry Armstrong said: “You couldn’t get better. A record number of caps and, for me, he was Mr Consistency.

"He was always an eight out of ten in every game he played – he never let you down.

"He is going to be missed, but what a servant he has been for Northern Ireland.”

Rangers pic to mark retirement of Steven Davis. Rangers X social media

Armstrong added: “He always played at high levels and he never gave the ball away, his passing was so good.

"He was a different class, so he’s going to be missed, but he’s had some career.”

Commenting on his fellow countryman’s off-pitch persona, Armstrong described Davis as “very quiet but very effective”.