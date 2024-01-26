All Sections
Steven Davis tributes contine: 'One of the most accomplished, respected players in the Scottish game'

​Tributes to Steven Davis have continued to flow the day after he announced his retirement from professional football.
By Mark Rainey
Published 26th Jan 2024, 19:53 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 19:53 GMT
Northern Ireland's Steven Davis celebrates scoring against Luxembourg in March 2022. Photo: William Cherry/PressEyeNorthern Ireland's Steven Davis celebrates scoring against Luxembourg in March 2022. Photo: William Cherry/PressEye
On Thursday, Rangers said the midfielder and Northern Ireland captain had been forced to retire with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Davis, 39, enjoyed a stellar career that included a UK record 140 international caps.

​In a social media post, The Times and Sunday Times Scotland said: “One of the most accomplished, respected players in the Scottish game, Rangers and Northern Ireland midfielder Steven Davis, has announced his retirement at 39.”

During a press conference on Friday, St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson, who played alongside Davis in the Northern Ireland team, and coached the Co Antrim man during a spell as manager Michael O’Neill’s assistant, said Davis deserves to be ranked as a Northern Ireland all-time great.

“He’s if not the best then he’s right up there. He should be mentioned in the same bracket as George Best,” Robinson said.

“He’s such a talented talented boy with what he’s done for Northern Irish football throughout his time.

"He’s provided so much for the young players coming through.

“He’s an inspiration and he’s someone that I’ve worked with, he’s arguably the best player I’ve worked with on the training pitch.”

Northern Ireland World Cup legend Gerry Armstrong had praised Davis as “Mr Consistency… who always commanded respect".

