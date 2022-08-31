The event, which is being held in partnership with Cancer Fund for Children will kick off September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, to raise vital funds for the charity and its thousands of users across Northern Ireland. The theme for this year is ‘More Than a Month’ through which the charity wants to convey that for families affected, the impact of childhood cancer is felt for more than just a month.A number of EUROSPAR and ViVOXTRA stores will welcome shoppers tomorrow to enjoy coffee, tea and sweet treats for a donation towards the organisation. The money raised will help Cancer Fund for Children continue their essential work, ensuring no child faces cancer alone.Phil Alexander, CEO Cancer Fund for Children, said: “September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and this month alone; another 12 children and young people will be diagnosed with cancer in Northern Ireland. In a matter of seconds, life will be turned upside down for these families. Cancer Fund for Children understands the devastating impact a childhood cancer diagnosis has on the entire family and is here to ensure they don’t have to face cancer alone.”Bronagh Luke, Henderson Group, said: “We would love to reach £200k raised for the charity from our coffee mornings alone, and we know our store teams and shoppers will do all they can to help us meet our goal for this amazing charity.”Visit https://www.eurosparni.co.uk/community/cancer-fund-for-children/