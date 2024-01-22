Video: The Causeway Coast and Glens has been hit by gusts of around 80mph causing widespread damage.

Residents in Portstewart, Portrush, Coleraine and further afield woke this morning to discover trees fallen, fences damaged, guttering ripped down and signs destroyed after Storm Isha battered the province last night.

Parts of Northern Ireland witnessed the strongest winds in 10 to 20 years and around 45,000 people were left without power overnight.

Eden Primary School on the Vow Road in Ballymoney was forced to close today (Monday, January 22) due to a power cut.

The rural school posted on social media: “Due to last night's storm we have no electricity or heat in school. NIE are unable to give us a timeframe for restoration so in the interests of health and safety we remain closed.”

Meanwhile a group of Portrush schoolchildren from Mill Strand Integrated Primary School were forced to divert to Manchester last night (Sunday) after their flight to Belfast couldn’t land due to the high winds caused by Storm Isha.

And a number of trees at the Dark Hedges, made famous by the TV series Game Of Thrones, have been damaged and felled by Storm Isha.

The clear up is more complicated, and may take a lot longer, because road workers are on strike. Officials responsible for the roads say they've implemented contingency plans using private contractors and staff who are not on strike.

A yellow weather warning for high winds ends at noon today after an earlier amber warning. However another yellow warning for more high winds is in place from Tuesday at 16:00 until 12:00 on Wednesday.

1 . Storm Isha Sign blown down on Cromore Road, Coleraine blocking the road Photo: y Photo Sales

2 . Storm Isha Tree down near Coleraine Grammar School Photo: y Photo Sales

3 . Storm Isha Fences destroyed in Coleraine by Storm Isha Photo: u Photo Sales