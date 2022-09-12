Stormont tributes to be heard to Queen Elizabeth later today
Stormont buildings will hear tributes paid to Queen Elizabeth II later today.
Assembly Speaker Sinn Féin's Alex Maskey said he would gather members in the chamber at 12.30 pm adding it was important the assembly came together at the earliest opportunity "in recognition of a long life given to public service".
A book of condolence will also be opened later in the Great Hall.
The Queen's coffin has been brought to Edinburgh after a six-hour journey on Sunday from Balmoral.
Her coffin will lie under vigil in St Giles' Cathedral on Monday, before heading to London ahead of her funeral on 19 September.
The Assembly Commission has followed the other legislatures in closing Parliament Buildings to the public during the period of mourning.
A link to the official online books of condolences will be posted on the assembly website.
Charles III was proclaimed King at an elaborate ceremony on Saturday, with further proclamations taking place in UK nations on Monday.
King Charles is due to make his first visit to Belfast as monarch on Tuesday.
Accompanied by the Queen Consort, Charles will arrive at Belfast City Airport where he will be greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Mary Jay-O’Boyle, and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.
Charles and Camilla will then travel to Hillsborough Castle in Co Down for several engagements.
Charles and Camilla will then travel to St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast where they will attend a service of reflection for the life of the Queen.
They will then undertake a walkabout at Writers’ Square before leaving Northern Ireland.