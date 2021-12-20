Strictly winner Rose ‘a shining example to all’

Some 11 million people tuned in to watch the soap star make history as the BBC One show’s first deaf winner.

The actress triumphed alongside partner Giovanni Pernice, defeating ‘Great British Bake Off’ winner John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe, the first all-male pairing on the show.

An average of 11 million people watched the final, giving BBC One a 57.8% share in the overnight ratings.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice with the glitterball trophy during the final of Strictly Come Dancing 2021

The show peaked with 12.3 million watching.

Ayling-Ellis has used an interpreter during the series and her couple’s choice dance, which she repeated during the final, shared her experiences of deafness and featured a long period of silence.

Disability equality charity Scope has now has called on more broadcasters to feature disabled people’s talents, saying there is still a long way to go to improve representation of disabled people on TV.

James Taylor, executive director of strategy at the charity, said: “For Rose Ayling-Ellis to have starred week after week on Saturday night prime time – and then lift the glitterball trophy – is a massive step forward.

“However, there is still a very long way to go until disabled people are featured fairly on screen. There are 14.1 million disabled people in the UK and their lives and stories are not being told.

“Seeing disabled people on TV will only help improve understanding and break down barriers.

“So, the fact that Rose’s journey has been beamed into living rooms week-in week-out is excellent progress and must be the start of real change.

“We have seen a victory for representation on our screens, challenging the stereotypes of what disabled people can do.”

“We want more broadcasters to step up and feature the talents of disabled people.”

Mark Atkinson, chief executive at the Royal National Institute for Deaf People, said Ayling-Ellis’s appearance on the show has given audiences “a beautiful insight into the deaf community and deaf culture”.