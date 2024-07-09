Strike involving PSNI civilian staff over 'danger money' postponed following talks

Nipsa union protest. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

A planned strike by PSNI staff over ‘danger money’ has been postponed after an interim agreement was reached, including a lump sum payment, pending further negotiations.

Trade union Nipsa said the agreement follows talks with the chief constable, the justice minister and the policing board on improving the additional payment for police civilian staff – the Revised Environmental Allowance (REA).

At present, civilian staff are paid REA at a rate of £580 a year, compared to £3,666 for police officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nipsa has argued that as many traditional policing roles have now been civilianised, the police staff deserve a much higher DEA rate.

"We all check under our cars and are under the same threat," Nipsa official Tracy Godfrey has said.

The industrial action was scheduled to take place across July 11-13, one of the busiest periods for policing in Northern Ireland when annual Orange Order and Royal Black Preceptory parades take place as well as loyalist bonfires.

In a statement on Tuesday, Nipsa said: “NIPSA and the PSNI have reached an interim agreement on the issue of the Revised Environmental Allowance (REA) which has led to the postponement of the proposed strike action to be taken by PSNI Staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Since the outcome of the ballet for industrial action, NIPSA has been involved in intensive negotiations to resolve the dispute, which involves an increase and improved terms of the REA applied to police staff.”

There are around 1,500 civilian staff working in areas such as call handling and custody suites, as well as in administrative roles.

Ms Godfrey added: “It has been agreed that some of the terms on the business case, and a lump sum payment of REA, will be put in place as soon as possible.

"This interim measure will allow additional time to achieve full implementation of the business case and continue negotiations and as a result, the planned action has been called off and the PSNI staff will remain operational this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This does not fully resolve the industrial dispute and the action short of strike action will continue and further strike action will be considered if necessary.