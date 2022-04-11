Striking bus drivers urged to minimise impact on vulnerable pupils

Parents are being advised to monitor Translink’s and the EA’s social media for updates – but also to make “plans for alternative transport arrangements,” in the meantime.

An EA spokesperson said they have been notified of further strike action by Unite from 26 April to May 1, and also from May 3 to May 8, with expected disruption to some education services, particularly EA home to school transport (yellow bus) services.

“In addition, we have been notified by Translink that their GMB and Unite bus drivers have voted to take strike action. This action would result in all Translink bus services, including school services, being withdrawn from April 25 to May 1 and on [for one day] on May 6.

“This strike action is in relation to a national pay offer for Local Government staff working in England, Wales and Northern Ireland which has been accepted by the majority of Trade Unions and is in the process of being paid to staff. Therefore, Local Government organisations, including EA, do not have the power or authority to renegotiate this for Northern Ireland,” the spokesperson said.

“Parents are urged to follow EA and Translink’s social media channels and websites and start making plans for alternative transport arrangements.

“If your child connects from an EA bus to a Translink service you should also make alterative arrangements for the whole of their journey during the Translink period of strike action.

“We remain very concerned about the disproportionate impact both sets of industrial action will have on pupils, schools and families and we will continue to do all we can to minimise disruption as far as possible.

“We would also call on Unite to work with us to agree exemptions to minimise the impact on the most vulnerable pupils, including those attending Special Schools.”

The EA spokesperson added: “National negotiations are due to commence on the 22/23 Pay Award and we would encourage Unite to join their Trade Union colleagues to engage constructively on this.

“Additionally, we will continue to engage collectively with all of our Trade Unions on local issues impacting on pay terms and conditions.