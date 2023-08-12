Summer sunshine in the centre of Belfast on Friday at lunchtime but Saturday will sun but also rain

People enjoy the summer sunshine in the grounds of Belfast City Hall at lunchtime yesterday. Pic Ben Lowry

The weather in Northern Ireland was changeable over the course of the day as it has been for most of the summer.

Last weekend the downpours were so heavy that there were long downpours on Saturday and shorter but more intense bursts on Sunday with flash flooding in places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, Saturday August 12, is expected to be wet at points and sunny too. There had already, by 730am, been heavy rains in parts of the province.