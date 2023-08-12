Summer sunshine in the centre of Belfast on Friday at lunchtime but Saturday will sun but also rain
The weather in Northern Ireland was changeable over the course of the day as it has been for most of the summer.
Last weekend the downpours were so heavy that there were long downpours on Saturday and shorter but more intense bursts on Sunday with flash flooding in places.
Today, Saturday August 12, is expected to be wet at points and sunny too. There had already, by 730am, been heavy rains in parts of the province.
It rained four weeks ago on St Swithin’s Day, Saturday July 15. According to legend that means 40 days of rain, and so far there has been at least some drops of rain on each of the 28 days so far since that date.