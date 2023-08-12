News you can trust since 1737
Summer sunshine in the centre of Belfast on Friday at lunchtime but Saturday will sun but also rain

A scene of people enjoying the summery early August weather in the grounds of Belfast City Hall at lunchtime on Friday.
By Ben Lowry
Published 12th Aug 2023, 08:39 BST- 1 min read
People enjoy the summer sunshine in the grounds of Belfast City Hall at lunchtime yesterday. Pic Ben LowryPeople enjoy the summer sunshine in the grounds of Belfast City Hall at lunchtime yesterday. Pic Ben Lowry
The weather in Northern Ireland was changeable over the course of the day as it has been for most of the summer.

Last weekend the downpours were so heavy that there were long downpours on Saturday and shorter but more intense bursts on Sunday with flash flooding in places.

Today, Saturday August 12, is expected to be wet at points and sunny too. There had already, by 730am, been heavy rains in parts of the province.

It rained four weeks ago on St Swithin’s Day, Saturday July 15. According to legend that means 40 days of rain, and so far there has been at least some drops of rain on each of the 28 days so far since that date.

