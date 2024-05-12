Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of thousands of road racing fans flocked to the north coast throughout the week and weren't disappointed at this year's North West 200.

The sunshine also made a welcome appearance throughout the entire week as attendees young and old basked in the heat.

The organisers once again pulled out all the stops to ensure the week wasn't solely concentrated on the track as a series of events were also planned out away from the course.

From a celebrity golf competition at Portstewart, to a fashion show and a veteran and vintage classic car display - the week had it all.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly visited the North West 200 and spoke to Maria Costello and Mayor Steven Callaghan

Record-breaking speeds, high drama and close-fought races meant this year went down as one of the best in the event's history.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly enjoyed her day at the North West 200 and wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Fantastic sunny day at North West 200! An incredible event, showcasing our beautiful north coast and celebrating all the talent in local and global road racing.

"Well done to all the riders and winners. Great to see so many, many thousands enjoying the day! Honour to attend as DFM!".

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley added on X: “The North West 200 showcased the very best of Northern Ireland. World class local riders, thousands of supporters and their families, and glorious weather.

“Huge congratulations to Mervyn White and his dedicated team of volunteers.”

Much of the pre-race build-up was on Carrickfergus native Glenn Irwin and his quest to become the most successful premier class competitor at the event.

He did just that and in fine style as he completed a hat-trick of wins to make 11 in a row, two clear of Michael Rutter and the late great Joey Dunlop.

He wrote on X before Saturday’s action got under way: “What a day to go racing at one of the nicest places in the world doing the greatest sport in the world! How lucky are we to have this on our island.”

Who can argue with his viewpoint?