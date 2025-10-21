​Surge in growth of Catholics identifying as evangelical prompts call from Queen's University researchers

​More than a third of practising Catholics describe themselves as evangelical according to a 2023 survey

​Practising Catholics who identify as evangelical are being sought for new research following an apparent surge in numbers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research is being carried out by Queen’s University Belfast after a recent survey indicated a dramatic rise in Catholics who term themselves evangelical.

According to a 2023 survey conducted by the polling organisation Savanta ComRes on behalf of the Evangelical Alliance in Northern Ireland, 38% of practising Catholics would now describe themselves as evangelical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This represents a dramatic increase from the figure of 6% which was recorded in 2004, the only time this question was asked in the Northern Ireland Life and Times Survey, run by the ARK social policy hub at Queen’s and Ulster universities.

Evangelicalism has traditionally been more associated with the Protestant tradition, and now social scientists want to talk to those Catholics who would call themselves evangelical to explore the extent of the rising trend.

Professor Gladys Ganiel, from the School of Social Sciences, Education and Social Work at Queen’s, said the 2023 survey results were highly unexpected.

“Given the historical association of evangelicalism in Northern Ireland with Protestantism and figures like the Rev Ian Paisley, this finding is certainly noteworthy,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Historically, there would even have been a belief, in some quarters, that evangelical rhetoric was anti-Catholic – so to find that evangelical Catholicism is a growing demographic is definitely of interest.”

She suggested potential influence by both the late Pope Benedict and the late Pope Francis who promoted what is called the ‘new evangelisation’.

“This aims to revitalise Catholicism in regions experiencing secularisation,” she said.

“In some of his encyclicals, Pope Francis also used language and ideas more traditionally associated with evangelism, such as cultivating a ‘personal relationship with Jesus Christ’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There may also have been some influence from the US, with Catholic bishops like Robert Barron who established the Word On Fire organisation, which explicitly uses the concept and language of evangelism to promote its message, including on social media.

“Even on the island of Ireland, there are organisations like the Iona Institute, which does not claim to be evangelical but which probably counts among its following Catholics who would describe themselves as so.

“These trends raise important questions about evolving religious identities and interdenominational dynamics, both in Northern Ireland and the Republic.”

She added: “If you identify as both Catholic and evangelical, we want to hear your story. By taking part, you’ll help us understand an important new trend, shaping future conversations around religion on the island of Ireland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Individuals who are over 18 and identify as both Catholic and evangelical are invited to participate in a short, anonymous online survey, sharing insights into what led them to adopt this identity and what it means to them.