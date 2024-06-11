Survivor of IRA Docklands bomb is recognised for his campaigning work
Mr Ganesh was left seriously injured as a result of the IRA bomb blast in the London docklands in February 1996, which killed two people and injured 42 others.
Since then he has campaigned for victims of terrorism as well as training as a psychotherapist, and is president of the Docklands Victims Association.
During the pandemic Mr Ganesh became an NHS responder and drove a support ambulance.
The honorary fellowship will be presented by university vice-chancellor and chief executive Sir David Bell.
Mr Ganesh said: "I'm very touched. Receiving this award from this wonderful university is truly amazing.
"While I'm here to accept it, I'm doing so on behalf of the people we've helped and all those who have contributed to our association's work and achievements".
Mr Ganesh has been congratulated by a number of others affected by terrorism.
Ihsan Bashir, whose brother Inam, was killed in the Canary Wharf bomb, said: "I feel immensely honoured to accompany Jonathan at this award ceremony and I'm so very pleased Jonathan has received an honorary fellowship from the University of Sunderland.
"I have known Jonathan for nearly 40 years. He has honoured my brother Inam and all those impacted by acts of terrorism through his humanitarian work."
Susanne Dodd, whose father Inspector Stephen Dodd of the Metropolitan Police was killed in the IRA bomb attack on Harrods in 1983, said: "Jonathan is highly deserving of the award and I'm delighted that he has been recognised for supporting victims of conflict and enhancing the lives of those impacted by trauma".