All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Syd Millar - former British Lions rugby coach played key role in Ireland Peace International with Barbarians against violence in 1996

​​Ballymena rugby legend Syd Millar was a key player in helping international rugby stand up for peace on the island of Ireland, it has been revealed.
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
By Philip Bradfield
Published 11th Dec 2023, 22:48 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 23:38 GMT

Syd played for Ireland and the Lions – which he later coached – and served as Irish Rugby Football Union president and chairman of the International Rugby Board. He died on Sunday aged 89.

Former Ireland and Lions player Trevor Ringland said he was a key figure in organising the high-profile 1996 Peace International match between the Barbarians and Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I was contacted by [Irish player] Hugo MacNeill with the idea of organising a match to show the people of Ireland want peace and an end to the violence. We spoke to people including Syd and it got the support needed to move forward.

Syd Millar played a key role in making the Peace International rugby match happen in Dublin in 1996. Photo:INPHO/Morgan TreacySyd Millar played a key role in making the Peace International rugby match happen in Dublin in 1996. Photo:INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Syd Millar played a key role in making the Peace International rugby match happen in Dublin in 1996. Photo:INPHO/Morgan Treacy

“That match would not have happened without the backing of someone like Syd.

“We played at Lansdowne Road when Ireland took on the Barbarians side that attracted some of the world's best players.

“People involved in rugby across the island were given the opportunity to say we live together and enjoy each other's company and want peace.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Millar was probably one of the people also responsible for 'Ireland's Call' really coming through as a national sporting anthem.

Trevor Ringland, left, paid tribute to the work of Syd Millar in using rugby to promote peace on the island of Ireland. Photo: Darren Kidd/Press Eye.Trevor Ringland, left, paid tribute to the work of Syd Millar in using rugby to promote peace on the island of Ireland. Photo: Darren Kidd/Press Eye.
Trevor Ringland, left, paid tribute to the work of Syd Millar in using rugby to promote peace on the island of Ireland. Photo: Darren Kidd/Press Eye.

“It had been used in the World Cup (in 1995) and Syd, with that pragmatic approach, I think got in touch with Phil Coulter.”

Mr Ringland added: “For such a small place we produce people who achieve so much on the world stage across such a wide range – people like Rory McIlroy, Mary Peters and Liam Neeson. Syd is just another really good example of who we actually are as a people.”

Related topics:IrelandTrevor RinglandBallymena