​​Ballymena rugby legend Syd Millar was a key player in helping international rugby stand up for peace on the island of Ireland, it has been revealed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Syd played for Ireland and the Lions – which he later coached – and served as Irish Rugby Football Union president and chairman of the International Rugby Board. He died on Sunday aged 89.

Former Ireland and Lions player Trevor Ringland said he was a key figure in organising the high-profile 1996 Peace International match between the Barbarians and Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I was contacted by [Irish player] Hugo MacNeill with the idea of organising a match to show the people of Ireland want peace and an end to the violence. We spoke to people including Syd and it got the support needed to move forward.

Syd Millar played a key role in making the Peace International rugby match happen in Dublin in 1996. Photo:INPHO/Morgan Treacy

“That match would not have happened without the backing of someone like Syd.

“We played at Lansdowne Road when Ireland took on the Barbarians side that attracted some of the world's best players.

“People involved in rugby across the island were given the opportunity to say we live together and enjoy each other's company and want peace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Millar was probably one of the people also responsible for 'Ireland's Call' really coming through as a national sporting anthem.

Trevor Ringland, left, paid tribute to the work of Syd Millar in using rugby to promote peace on the island of Ireland. Photo: Darren Kidd/Press Eye.

“It had been used in the World Cup (in 1995) and Syd, with that pragmatic approach, I think got in touch with Phil Coulter.”