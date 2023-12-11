Syd Millar - former British Lions rugby coach played key role in Ireland Peace International with Barbarians against violence in 1996
Syd played for Ireland and the Lions – which he later coached – and served as Irish Rugby Football Union president and chairman of the International Rugby Board. He died on Sunday aged 89.
Former Ireland and Lions player Trevor Ringland said he was a key figure in organising the high-profile 1996 Peace International match between the Barbarians and Ireland.
“I was contacted by [Irish player] Hugo MacNeill with the idea of organising a match to show the people of Ireland want peace and an end to the violence. We spoke to people including Syd and it got the support needed to move forward.
“That match would not have happened without the backing of someone like Syd.
“We played at Lansdowne Road when Ireland took on the Barbarians side that attracted some of the world's best players.
“People involved in rugby across the island were given the opportunity to say we live together and enjoy each other's company and want peace.”
Mr Millar was probably one of the people also responsible for 'Ireland's Call' really coming through as a national sporting anthem.
“It had been used in the World Cup (in 1995) and Syd, with that pragmatic approach, I think got in touch with Phil Coulter.”
Mr Ringland added: “For such a small place we produce people who achieve so much on the world stage across such a wide range – people like Rory McIlroy, Mary Peters and Liam Neeson. Syd is just another really good example of who we actually are as a people.”