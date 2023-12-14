Syd Millar funeral service: heroic rugby legend who 'never lost the run of himself'

Irish and British Lions rugby legend Syd Millar always “kept his feet firmly on the ground” despite his international renown as a player, coach and administrator, mourners in Ballymena have heard.

Irish rugby legend Willie John McBride attending the funeral of Syd Millar in Ballymena. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

At the former IRFU president’s funeral service at West Presbyterian Church, he was praised as someone who excelled as a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, even more than at rugby, despite his contribution to the sport being recognised as “nothing short of phenomenal”.

Mr Millar, who was also a former chairman of the International Rugby Board, died on Sunday aged 89.

Born in Ballymena, he was capped 37 times by Ireland, and famously coached the Lions for their 22-match tour of South Africa in 1974, from which they returned undefeated.

Former England rugby captain Bill Beaumont attending the funeral of Syd Millar in Ballymena. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Mr Millar became president of the Irish Rugby Football Union in 1995, and then chairman of the International Rugby Board in 2003, before giving up both roles in 2007.

On the news of his death, the Lions said: “There aren’t many people who have given as much to the Lions, or our sport, as the great Syd Millar.

“Three tours as a player, one as a series-winning coach and another as a manager.”

The statement went on to say: “He also served as a committee member, selector and chairman. It all adds up to an amazing nine tours over six decades.”

Syd Millar funeral Order of Service. Presbyterian Church

In his funeral service address, Rev Daniel Kane said: “He spent a happy childhood here in Ballymena which he shared with his brothers Jimmy and Trevor and sisters Audrey, Reba and Bee.

“He met Enid Blelock in Portrush in the summer of 1951 and their courtship continued until they married in the summer of 1961.

“Newlywed life for the young couple began in Portadown by which time, Syd was a full-time member of the Irish squad and played for the British Lions.”

In a tribute following his death, Ulster Rugby described the late IRFU Ulster Branch president as being “widely regarded as the most important and influential rugby personality ever to come from Ulster”.

Ballymena RFC president Syd Millar. INBT 20-470CS

Rev Kane added: “Sydney played a key role as coach in one of the most successful rugby tours in history – the 1974 tour to South Africa.

“Many would say that he was pivotal to the success of the tour. They were undefeated, winning 21 of their 22 games and held to a draw in their final match, albeit in controversial circumstances.

“On the international stage his contribution to rugby has been described as nothing short of phenomenal.”

In a glowing eulogy, Syd’s friend Ian McIlrath said: “There will never be another Syd.”

The Ballymena Rugby Club stalwart, ex-Irish international and former IRFU president said: “He was a man who never forgot his roots or from where he came.

“He was a proud man, but not in a boastful sense.

“He was proud of his family, of his school, of his town, his club, of his province, of his country, and of rugby generally.”

Mr McIlrath added: “The mould from which Syd Millar was cast is no more. We who are here today and those families that we represent, and those businesses that you represent, the organisations that he was in, the rugby club, sport generally – we are all the poorer for his passing.”

Several of Mr Millar’s grandchildren took part in the service, including Kathryn and Aimee who read the poem ‘Do Not Stand At My Grave and Weep’.

Another granddaughter, Ellie, sang the Irish Blessing: ‘May The Road Rise to Meet You’.

The hymns were: ‘I Vow to Thee My Country’; ‘Be Thou My Vision’, and ‘How Great Thou Art’.

The service concluded with a family tribute from son Jonathan, who said he would “say a few words about his loving dad, doting grandfather and, more recently, great grandfather of Penny,” but also added: “However, it would be impossible to talk about dad without talking about mum – they were some team.”

Jonathan added: “In his last few weeks, dad has talked about mum a lot, and we all feel a sense of peace knowing that they are now reunited.”

World Rugby chairman and former England captain Sir Bill Beaumont travelled to Ballymena for the funeral.