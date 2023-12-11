Syd Millar: Rugby legend played key role in most successful rugby tour in history – Lions 1974 tour to South Africa - The Invincibles
and live on Freeview channel 276
Born in Ballymena, Millar was capped 37 times for Ireland and made nine Test appearances for the Lions.
He also served as president of the Irish Rugby Football Union and chairman of the International Rugby Board.
He passed away aged 89 on Sunday.
Millar coached the Lions in 1974, when they went undefeated in their brutal and hugely successful 22-match tour of South Africa, earning them the historic title of 'The Invincibles'.
Another rugby legend and Ballymena man, Willie John McBride, who captained the same tour, told the News Letter what Syd brought to the incredible achievement as coach.
The tours in those days were three months long with two matches a week.
“So to maintain that focus for 22 games, which was a tremendous effort, a lot of that was down to him,” he said.
“He knew when to work and when to play. They were a good bunch of players who knew how to switch it on when it was important and be ready for a game and when to relax.
“And that was one of the secrets that Syd had really, to know when to work and when to play.”
He agreed with those who say that as coach, Syd beat South Africa at their own game of physicality.
“Yes, it is because Syd's philosophy simply – as a prop forward – was to get the scrum right; get the line-out, right; get the rucks right and you will win.
“Any team that's been scrummaged off the field never wins. It was very important and of course we concentrated on that in 1974.
“He had a very good balance in life. He had tremendous humour and great personality – that went down well with the guys as well.
“I think he should be remembered for his contribution to rugby, his humour, his personality and the way he was a people person. He loved people. No matter where you go he was well known right across the rugby world.
“No matter where you travelled in the world everybody knew Syd and were delighted to meet him and have a chat with him. He was very much a people person.”