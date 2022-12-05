Take a look inside the Northern Ireland home in the running for Channel 4's Grand Designs House of the Year

The house was built on parkland in Bellaghy

The Mid Ulster contender, which is to be featured on this Wednesday’s episode, was designed by architecture firm, McGonigle McGrath, for clients Hugh and Gillian Graham and is located within the part walled demesne of Ballyscullion Park, Bellaghy.

Owner Hugh Graham, who became invested in the process of making careful architecture, said: “We owe great gratitude to our architects for taking the time to share their vision with us.

"Their desire for perfection drove us as owners as well as our tradesmen to strive for excellence in every detail. This led to all of us feeling like we had ownership of the build of the house, which I firmly believe is what led to the success of the project.”

The bricks used in the house are handmade

Kieran McGonigle, partner in McGonigle McGrath, said: “Our clients bought an area of listed parkland and set about commissioning a house.

"The brief was clear, it called for a family home which was bright, spacious, and respectful of both the open parkland views and the historic woodland.

"Our clients did not want a conspicuous house, preferring a restrained approach. We are delighted that it has been recognised firstly through the RSUA Design Awards and now with Grand Designs House of the Year.”

The project was a labour of love from all involved, taking 10 years in total to complete. The planning application was a long process with McGonigle McGrath having to overcome many challenges involved in building on listed parkland.

Inside the dream home

Only a small handful of craftsmen, who were overseen by the client, were used to undertake the build.

The home takes the form of agricultural out-buildings and for a relatively large home it nestles into the landscape. Handmade bricks in hues of grey and the zinc roof help the dwelling harmonise with the dark trees beyond. The absence of formal manicured gardens gives the sense of the house embracing the parkland. The building’s impact on the environment is offset with the planting of 6,000 indigenous trees to both restock the existing woodland and to establish a new one.

The house won the Royal Society of Ulster Architects’ House of Year and Client of the Year Awards in June 2022.

Ciaran Fox, Director of the Royal Society of Ulster Architects, said “It is great to see a project from Northern Ireland once again in the running for this UK wide competition.

House Lough Beg is in the running for Grand Designs House of the Year

"It’s an amazing achievement for McGonigle McGrath particularly with them winning UK House of the Year in 2019. I’m looking forward to watching on Wednesday to see if they can do it again.”

This year's winner will be unveiled by Kevin McCloud in the finale of Grand Designs House of the Year which airs on Channel 4 on Wednesday at 9pm.

The 2019 Grand Designs House of the Year winner was House Lessans in Saintfield, Co Down.