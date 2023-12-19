Tandragee 100 requires 'renewed resolve' to make the 2025 race calendar after road surface issues scupper 2024 meeting

​The should be a “renewed resolve” to ensure the Tandragee 100 road races take place in 2025 after organisers cancelled the 2024 meeting, a local councillor has said.

Race action from Tandragee in April 2022. Photo: Rod Neill/Pacemaker

​TUV chairman and Cusher representative Keith Ratcliffe said he was “disappointed for enthusiasts,” but praised the efforts of all those in last ditch efforts to “overcome the challenges”.

In a statement on Monday, clerk of the course Anne Forsythe said the North Armagh Motorcycle & Car Club has been “unable to gain commitment for necessary resurfacing to be carried out” in time to meet the already extended deadlines.

She said: “As a club, after many months of lobbying and negotiations, we are very disappointed, however we are committed to do everything we can to ensure some level of resurfacing takes place at some stage in 2024 to enable us to bring this awe inspiring event back in 2025.

"We wish to take this opportunity to thank all our competitors, sponsors, landowners, volunteers and spectators for their continued support.”

Councillor Ratcliffe said: “Having been involved in efforts to save the 2024 Tandragee 100 right up until yesterday I am deeply disappointed that, once again, what should be a highlight in the road racing calendar will not take place.

"I am disappointed for enthusiasts of the sport and particularly upset for the clerk of the course, Anne Forsythe, who put in an incredible effort to overcome the challenges. Yesterday (Monday), in what proved to be a last ditch effort to save the race, I had arranged a meeting with the council chief executive and the Department for Infrastructure but the repairs which are needed for the road simply will not be carried out in time.”

Cllr Ratcliffe added: “I would like to commend all those who used their best endeavours to save the race but sadly we were unsuccessful.

"I trust that the disappointment at this news will not result in despair but rather a renewed resolve to have these issues resolved in good time for 2025.”

Last week it was revealed that the “immediate future” of Northern Ireland’s flagship road race meeting, the North West 200, has been safeguarded following a new three-year title sponsorship deal with Briggs Equipment.