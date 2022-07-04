The centre of the hilltop town is to be transformed into a special arena seating 700 people for a spectacular festival of marching bands, singing, and dancing over two nights.

The ‘Tattoo in the Square’ will take place on Wednesday and Thursday.

The event is promising to fill the town’s Square with the sound of the massed pipes and drums, massed accordion bands, as well as flute and silver bands.

The ‘Tattoo in the Square’ will take place in Rathfriland on Wednesday and Thursday

Audiences will have the opportunity to get into the spirit and stamp, cheer, sing along with local vocalists and watch the Highland Dancers and intricate marching formations.

John Murray, Rathfriland District LOL No3 District Secretary, said: “The Tattoo in the Square is shaping up to be a big event, with approximately 300 artists and performers taking part and could possibly be the biggest outdoor Tattoo in Northern Ireland this year.

“We have a packed programme to entertain the spectators in the purpose build auditorium.

“I have no doubt the sound of the bands, followed by the cheers of the audience, will be heard throughout the countryside and into the Mournes.”

John went on to say, “the Tattoo is a celebration of Northern Ireland’s 100 years and Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

“Throughout the evening, the programme will acknowledge Northern Ireland’s entrepreneurial contribution to commerce and industry, with guest appearances from some iconic brands made in Northern Ireland. “

He said it promised to be an event not to be missed.

John said tickets were selling fast as people rushed to book their seats in the purpose-built arena, which will accommodate approximately 700 spectators each evening.”