Teen driver Evan’s green light to UK final

Evan Biggerstaff from Newcastle has reached the finals of the Young Driver Challenge 2021

A 16-year from Newcastle, Co Down, has made the final of a national driving competition for the second time – despite not being old enough to hold a driving licence.

Evan Biggerstaff, a student at Shimna College, has achieved a place in the final of the Young Driver Challenge 2021, having beaten off stiff competition from hundreds of other entries.

The competition is run by the UK’s largest pre-17 driving school, Young Driver, and all entrants are aged between 10 and 16. Evan also competed in the 2019 Challenge final.

Having had several lessons at Young Driver’s Belfast venue, Evan was put forward by his instructor, who was impressed by his driving skills at a lesson earlier this year.

Young Driver lessons take place on private property in dual controlled Vauxhall Corsas with fully qualified instructors, and youngsters learn in a real car as they would on the road at 17.

Evan said: “I feel it’s always important not to give up on something first time around. I feel really lucky to have been given another opportunity to place myself among the best young drivers in the UK and am looking forward to the challenge.”

Sue Waterfield, head of marketing for Young Driver, said: “The pandemic put the brakes on the Challenge last year, so we are delighted it’s now back and we’re very much looking forward to it. Congratulations to Evan for making the final for a second time – it’s a real achievement. The skill of the talented drivers in the final surprises us every year, even though they’re all under 17.”

She added: “The whole purpose of Young Driver is to create safer newly qualified drivers and it is great to be able to celebrate the achievements of those youngsters who are taking that responsibility very seriously – as well as having some fun.”

Twenty finalists in each of two age categories – 10-13 and 14-16 – will now attend the final which is being held on October 2, 2021 at the British Motor Museum in Warwickshire, England.

There the drivers will be put through their paces in a number of challenges, including safely handling a steering slalom, tackling junctions and roundabouts, confident use of the gears and clutch control and performing manoeuvres such as parking and an emergency stop.

This year marks the seventh time the challenge has taken place. The final will be hosted by motoring expert and former presenter of Top Gear and Fifth Gear Quentin Willson.